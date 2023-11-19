19 C
Congress Kickstarts Youth Jodo Yatra In Jorhat

Gaurav Gogoi Leads Rally Criticising BJP

JORHAT, Nov 18: The Congress inaugurated its Youth Jodo Yatra in Jorhat on Saturday, marked by a massive rally led by deputy leader of the Indian National Congress Gaurav Gogoi, APCC working president Rana Goswami, and Titabar MLA Bhaskar Barua.

A considerable number of party workers, predominantly youths, enthusiastically joined the yatra, brandishing banners, flags, and chanting slogans as the procession traversed the main thoroughfare of the town.

Addressing the media, Gaurav Gogoi criticised the BJP, characterising it as a party reduced to one and a half persons. In contrast, he highlighted the Congress’s widespread presence, with leaders actively engaged across various regions. Gogoi, along with Rana Goswami, emphasised the decentralised nature of power within the Congress, contrasting it with the perceived concentration of authority in the BJP.

Gogoi expressed concern about the soaring prices affecting people, noting the struggle of citizens contemplating selling their homes and facing difficulties in affording gas cylinders. He also commented on the alleged collaboration between Badaruddin Ajmal and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, suggesting a division of the state for personal gains.

Responding to rumors about a possible Lok Sabha ticket from Jorhat, Gogoi stated that he would follow the party leadership’s decision. Currently, his focus is on strengthening the party at the grassroots level in the state.

Rana Goswami highlighted corruption within the BJP, specifically addressing the arrests of APSC accused individuals. The Youth Jodo Yatra marks a significant political mobilisation effort by the Congress in Jorhat, setting the stage for further engagement in the region.

