Guwahati
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Congress leader Bhupen Bora challenges Assam CM, questions whether he will resign if Gaurav Gogoi wins Jorhat seat

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 21: Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah confronted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, calling into question his predictions of a comprehensive BJP win in all five seats in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Borah stated that if Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi wins in the Jorhat constituency, CM Sarma ought to resign from his role.

In a press conference, Borah also critiqued Sarma’s campaign methods, specifically his habit of ending speeches with dance performances to BJP’s theme song, ‘Akou ebar Modi sarkar’.

Borah suggested that Sarma’s emphasis on entertainment would be more appropriate in the film industry than in political leadership.

