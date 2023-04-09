Congress Loses Its Grip In Assam: Atul Bora 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 8: The state agriculture minister and AGP state president Atul Bora and the state health minister as well as AGP state executive president Keshab Mahanta attended a party meeting held at Nagaon Sangskritik Prakalpa auditorium on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was organised in order to strengthen the party from its roots in Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency ahead of upcoming parliamentary election in which several hundred party workers from 9 assembly constituencies under Nagaon parliamentary constituency participated.

While addressing the occasion, AGP president and state agriculture minister Atul Bora said, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is a secular as well as regional political party in the state and due to its secularism, people’s trust on the regional party is still on.

Capitalising on that trust, we should strengthen the party from its roots and hence the party should give more importance to the party’s grassroots activists not only in Nagaon parliamentary constituency, rather in all constituencies across the state, Bora said, adding that the party must import the new blood into the party floor in the days to come.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Bora said that opposition Congress lost its grip in Assam and its performance in recent assembly polls in three northeastern states apparently witnessed it.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the gathering, the state health minister Keshab Mahanta also said the party’s base in the district is still strong and the party activists are still working hard for the upliftment of the party. But it’s only for the leadership, sometimes the party has to lose its grip on the ground, Mahanta asserted.

Former AGP MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, former AGP minister Phani Bhushan Chaudhary, former minister Girindra Kr Boruah, central executive Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Prabin Hazarika and other dignitaries from the party’s state executive body also participated in the meeting and spoke on the occasion.

The meeting was chaired by the party president and minister Atul Bora while Moni Madhav Mahanta, district president of the regional party delivered the welcome address.

AGP president Atul Bora while interacting with the local media persons soon after the meeting said that the party leadership had left no stone unturned to strengthen the party in all those 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the state. Referring to the base of the party in the district, Bora said that once Nagaon was the unbeaten cathedral of Assam Movement as well as the cathedral of AGP and hence party leadership wanted to revive its earlier base in the district too.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, over two thousand bikers participated in a bike rally and escorted the party leadership from Sensuwa to the auditorium of Nagaon Sangskritik Prakalpa.