28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...

Congress Protests ED Quizzing Rahul Gandhi

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 17: The Jorhat district unit of Congress party workers led by Jorhat district president of the party Putul Buragohain took out a rally at Jorhat on Friday to protest against ED’s summoning of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi earlier this week to the agency’s office in Delhi and also against police action on party workers and leaders at APCC office (Rajiv Bhawan) in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The protestors carrying banners and party flags shouted slogans against the BJP while expressing solidarity with their leader Rahul Gandhi.

Putul Buragohain said that Rahul Gandhi was being unnecessarily harassed time and again and that the police had shown high handedness by manhandling Congress workers who were undertaking a peaceful democratic protest against the harassment as it was their right.

Buragohain said that the Congress condemned such behaviour by the police.

 

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sonitpur DC Flags Off Awareness Campaign On Flood, Covid

The Hills Times - 0