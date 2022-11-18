18 C
Congress suspends Deori Autonomous Council member for anti-party activities

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
JORHAT, Nov 17: Newly elected member of No 8 Jorhat (ST) constituency of the Deori Autonomous Council, Keshob Deori of the Congress party, was suspended on Thursday by the district unit of the party on charges of anti-party activities.
It may be mentioned that Keshob Deori joined BJP in presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Guwahati on Tuesday.
A statement issued by Jorhat district unit of Congress party, Abhijit Phukan, who is also the chairman of the media department of the district unit stated that Deori has been suspended for a period of six years for betraying Congress and hobnobbing with the BJP.
The said action has been taken as per the direction of Jorhat district Congress Committee president Putul Buragohain.

