Tinsukia: A traffic sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide inside a police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday, police said.

The sub-inspector, Dina Kant Sonowal, shot himself with his service revolver in Tinsukia Police Station around 3.30 pm, as per reports.

- Advertisement -

The police officer died on the spot. An investigation has been launched in the matter, police said. (PTI)