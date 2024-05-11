28 C
Couple injured after jumping off two-storey building in Demow, Assam

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 10: A couple was seriously injured after they jumped off a two-storey building in Demow on Friday.

According to sources, the victims, Bidyut Nath and his wife Upasana Borgohain Nath had been staying in a rented house at Kushal Path in Demow. Both are teachers and hail from Charing.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed the critically injured couple to the Demow Model Hospital. After administering primary treatment, doctors referred them to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for better treatment. The reason behind the couple taking the extreme step is still not known.

The Demow police soon rushed to the spot and began investigations. The couple had been living in the rented house of Om Prakash Goswami for the past two months.

