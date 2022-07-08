CPI(ML)-HPC visits Rongpangthir

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 7: The CPI(ML) – Hills Party Committee (HPC) team comprising the president, Robi Kumar Phangcho and general secretary, Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong, Pratima Enghipi; All India Students Association (AISA), Hills Committee, Ranjit Kramsa; secretary, CPI(ML), Diphu District Committee, Bikramsing Terang and AISA – Hills Committee, Klengdun Phangcho on Thursday visited Rongpangthir, 5th Mile, Lumding and met with the victims, who faced eviction from the District Judicial Court complex on July 2 last.

The statement issued by the CPI(ML)-HPC said that during the visit the victim family members told them that the 35 families have been settling in the place since 2012. The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) authority has taken up eviction drives and counted 11 families from 35 as landless.

The victim family members questioned the visiting team that how can the KAAC count only 11 families when all 35 families are landless. By settling at Rongpangthir that facilities like electricity connection, housing under PMAY scheme, toilet, ringwell and road connectivity have been received. In documents like Voter-ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card, caste certificates and birth certificates for children has been prepared with the name of Rongpangthir, the families told.

The CPI(ML)-HPC said that prior to eviction the KAAC should have arranged a rehabilitation site and compensation to them. The party demanded that all 35 families should be rehabilitated and compensated for the loss of properties from the eviction.