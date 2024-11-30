CS Kota chairs meeting to position Assam as Fragrance Industry hub

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: In a significant move to position Assam as a hub for the fragrance industry, Chief Secretary to the Assam Government Ravi Kota held a meeting with a delegation from Inlamobi Pvt. Ltd., led by CEO Vijaya Koumar, a press release said on Saturday.

The discussions focused on potential collaborations to develop an Ayush and Fragrance Industry Cluster in the state, leveraging Assam’s rich biodiversity and natural resources.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Secretary stated, “Assam’s rich biodiversity, with its abundant flora and fauna, provides a unique opportunity to position the state and the Northeastern region as a thriving hub for the fragrance industry.”

The meeting also explored large-scale cultivation of aromatic plants, market-driven linkages, and sourcing of raw materials.

Meanwhile, CEO Vijaya Koumar expressed strong interest from international investors, particularly from France and Taiwan, who are eager to participate in this initiative.

Additionally, one of the key proposals discussed was the establishment of a manufacturing unit by Inlamobi in Assam to cater to international markets and strengthen connections with French and Taiwanese industries.

Dr. P. Radha Krishnanand, a professor at NIPER Guwahati, highlighted Assam’s potential to drive the fragrance industry forward through its biodiversity and institutional support.

Institutions such as Guwahati Biotech Park, NEDFi, IIT Guwahati, and the International Trade Centre for Agar were identified as key players in creating a robust ecosystem for this industry.

The meeting further discussed the potential for bio-manufacturing and the establishment of a bio-foundry to supply essentials to niche markets in France, Taiwan, and the Middle East.