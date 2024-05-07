CSIR-NEIST celebrates National Intellectual Property (IP) Fest

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 6: Principal scientist of CSIR-URDIP, Pune Nishad A Deshpande delivered a lecture on ‘Patentability Criteria- Basic Requirements’ at CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, in Jorhat as part of aday-long programme organised on the occasion of ‘Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav/National Intellectual Property Festival’ on Monday.

Deshpande presented a comprehensive overview of intellectual property and its different types such as copyright, trademarks, trade secrets, geographical indications, integrated circuits, industrial designs, etc. with special reference to patents and patentability aspects of an invention. He discussed in detail the patentable and non-patentable inventions laid down under sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 and said that every invention must meet the requirement of novelty, non-obviousness and usefulness besides ensuring complete disclosure of the invention for it to be considered patentable.

Later, he explained the procedure followed at CSIR-URDIP for assessing patentability of an invention.

It may be mentioned that CSIR-URDIP is a specialised unit under CSIR, which is involved in the pre-research and pre-development phase of the research projects by providing intellectual property and techno-commercial information services to CSIR institutes besides conducting patentability analysis of various inventions generated from these institutes.

Virendra M Tiwari, director of CSIR-NEIST in his address spoke about the importance of intellectual property and emphasised on understanding how these legal frameworks are governed and enforced. He mentioned that IP is an asset for any organisation as the world is shifting towards Industry 4.0 with various technological advancements and further emphasised the impact of artificial intelligence in various technological fields.

Madhujya Saikia, IP coordinator, CSIR-NEIST briefly shared the National IP Festival wherein he mentioned that the event was launched by DSIR along with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in July, 2023, with the objective to spread awareness about generation and protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). He also highlighted the activities charted out for the day-long programme at CSIR-NEIST.

Thereafter a hands-on training on patent search and patentability analysis was conducted by Deshpande. Under this practical session, the participants were provided with practical knowledge on how to conduct patent search on various free online patent databases such as USPTO database (United States Patent and Trademark Office Database), Espacenet, Patentscope, Indian Patent Office database and Lens.org database.