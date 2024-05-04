CSIR-NEIST to celebrate National Intellectual Property Festival on May 6

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 3: The CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) will be celebrating the Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav or the National Intellectual Property Festival on May 6 at its premise in Jorhat.

The celebrations will begin with a special function at Dr J N Baruah auditorium wherein Nishad A Deshpande, principal scientist of CSIR-Unit of Research & Development of Information Products, will deliver a technical lecture on ‘Patentability Criteria and Basic Requirements’. Further, a hands-on practical session on patentability analysis, patent search and white space analysis will be held for the benefit of CSIR-NEIST scientific fraternity.

Launched in July 2023 as a part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) by DSIR along with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the main objective of Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav/National Intellectual Property Festival was to spread awareness about generation and protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) such as patents, copyrights, trademarks, geographical indications, designs, semi-conductor layout designs and plant varieties across the country. CSIR being a partner of the National Intellectual Property Festival has decided to celebrate the occasion every year across all CSIR institutes.

Accordingly, CSIR-NEIST will be celebrating the Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav/National Intellectual Property Festival 2024 along with World Intellectual Property Day celebration with a day-long programme on May 6.