26.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

CSIR-NEIST to celebrate National Intellectual Property Festival on May 6

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 3:  The CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) will be celebrating the Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav or the National Intellectual Property Festival on May 6 at its premise in Jorhat.

- Advertisement -

The celebrations will begin with a special function at Dr J N Baruah auditorium wherein Nishad A Deshpande, principal scientist of CSIR-Unit of Research & Development of Information Products, will deliver a technical lecture on ‘Patentability Criteria and Basic Requirements’. Further, a hands-on practical session on patentability analysis, patent search and white space analysis will be held for the benefit of CSIR-NEIST scientific fraternity.

Launched in July 2023 as a part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) by DSIR along with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the main objective of Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav/National Intellectual Property Festival was to spread awareness about generation and protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) such as patents, copyrights, trademarks, geographical indications, designs, semi-conductor layout designs and plant varieties across the country. CSIR being a partner of the National Intellectual Property Festival has decided to celebrate the occasion every year across all CSIR institutes.

Accordingly, CSIR-NEIST will be celebrating the Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav/National Intellectual Property Festival 2024 along with World Intellectual Property Day celebration with a day-long programme on May 6.

Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Former KAAC CEM Sum Ronghang Passes Away

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers