Cuidine seized in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, March 6: Khatkhati police in Karbi Anglong recovered large quantities of cough syrups and arrested one in this connection.

The police were checking vehicles on Wednesday night at Khatkhati when they came upon a motorcycle, NL 07 EC 3884, at 8 pm.

On checking the bag of the motorcyclist, the police recovered 100 bottles of cough syrup Cuidine. 

Cuidine is a cough syrup that is abused by drug addicts.

The bottles of cough syrup and the motorcycle were seized by the officials and arrested the motorcyclist.

The rider has been identified as Tinku Das, a resident of Rangkar Village Phulbari, Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong.

It may be mentioned here that Karbi Anglong is a consummate route for drug and arms smuggling that is smuggled on to Guwahati and to different parts of India from there.

Drugs and arms are often caught and seized by the police.

