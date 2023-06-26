Assam Government’s Strong Action Against Drugs: Seizure of Narcotics Worth ₹1430 Cr in 2 Years

Guwahati, June 26: On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Ranoj Pegu, the Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, and Tribal Affairs in the Government of Assam, tweeted about the remarkable achievements in combating the drug menace in the state. He highlighted the substantial seizures made by law enforcement agencies in the past two years.

According to Pegu’s tweet, a total of 239 kg of heroin, 71,902 kg of ganja (cannabis), 283 kg of opium, 98.68 lakh psychotropic tablets, 4.78 lakh cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, and 40 kg of cocaine have been confiscated. These seizures have an estimated value of ₹1430 crore.

- Advertisement -

Expressing his appreciation, Pegu saluted Assam’s Honorable Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Assam Police for their unwavering efforts in combating the drug trade. The Minister’s tweet was accompanied by two pictures—one providing information on the symptoms, prevention, and treatment of drug addiction, and another displaying an article titled “Assam has 3 lakh drug addicts'”.

Assam Against Drugs

The article sheds light on the alarming drug abuse situation in Assam. It states that drug abuse causes more deaths worldwide than even cancer. In the past three years alone, drugs worth a staggering ₹1503 crore have been seized in the state. Moreover, Assam is burdened with the unfortunate distinction of having three lakh drug addicts, with 50,000 of them residing in the city itself.

The revelations emphasize the urgency and severity of the drug problem in Assam, prompting the government and law enforcement agencies to take decisive action. The recent seizures mentioned by Pegu reflect the determined efforts made to curb drug trafficking and protect the youth from falling into the clutches of addiction.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking serves as a reminder to nations worldwide to remain vigilant in their fight against the drug menace. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about the devastating impact of drugs on individuals, families, and communities, and to strengthen efforts to prevent drug abuse and illicit drug trade.

- Advertisement -

The Government of the ongoing efforts of Assam to tackle drug abuse and trafficking, as evidenced by the significant seizures, demonstrate a resolute commitment to creating a drug-free society. These actions not only disrupt the drug supply chain but also send a strong message to those involved in this illicit trade that their activities will not be tolerated.

As Assam continues its battle against drug addiction and illicit drug trade, it is crucial for the government, law enforcement agencies, and society as a whole to work hand in hand. By prioritizing prevention, education, rehabilitation, and support services, Assam can pave the way for a healthier and brighter future, free from the grip of drugs.