Cultural workshop inaugurated at Nagsankar

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 1: A twenty-day workshop on culture for children and women organised by Agnigarh Natghar, one of the leading socio-cultural organisations of the greater Nagsankar area was inaugurated by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika on Saturday.

In this connection, an inaugural session was organised at the conference hall of Nagsankar temple with Lochan Bora, president of Agnigarh Natghar in the chair. Inaugurating the cultural workshop, MLA Hazarika stressed on the importance of workshops on creative and innovative works to lead the children in a right direction. He further traced the creative works carried on by Agnigarh Natghar so far. The inaugural session was attended by Dr Akashdeep Kakaty, circle officer, Naduar Revenue Circle, Palak Kumar Sarma, BDO, Sootea Development Block, Hitesh Barua, ZPC member, Parbati Sarma, president of Dakhin Nagsankar GP, Pradip Nath, president of Madhya Nagsankar GP besides other dignitaries. Earlier to the inaugural session, saplings of local varieties were planted inside the historic temple premises by the dignitaries.

It is to be mentioned here that the workshop will commence from July 5 and continue till July 25. The participants will be provided basic training on Ankiya Geet, Satriya Dance, ancient drama, khol badan and Dihanam. A total of hundred students and women will participate in the workshop, informed Pallab Hazarika, secretary of the organisation. The concluding session will be held on August 26 and 27 wherein ancient drama, children drama, khol badan competitions will be held. All the proceedings of the inaugural session were conducted by Pallab Hazarika. The event was attended by the members of the organisations, parents, and participants.