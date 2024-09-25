26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Cyclists carry message of peace & environment on journey to Kedarnath

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 24: Two cyclists, Leela Goley and Shankar Tamang from Bordekorai Miri Gaon here, set out for Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, one of the holy shrines of India, with their cycles carrying a message of world peace, brotherhood, and environmental protection on September 16 and reached Darbang district of Bihar on Tuesday. They are on their ninth day of the cycling journey and have covered an approximate distance of 85 to 160 km per day. Organisations and individuals in the greater North Jamuguri area have conveyed best wishes to the duo. They will cover a total of 2,400 km during their cycling journey.

Leela, son of Gobardhan Goley Tamang and Sunu Maya Goley, is a waiter in a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh, while Shankar, son of Tek Bahadur Tamang and Leela Maya Tamang, also serves as a waiter in the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh. Both cyclists have procured permission from the Jamuguri police station for their adventure. The young boys have been inspired to carry the message of environmental protection, feeling the effects of the scorching heat this year. Besides, the news of war-like situations around the globe and the gradual loss of humanity have inspired them to undertake the adventure, they said while making contact with them.

Leela Goley (29) and Shankar Tamang (23) reached Orang on their first day of travel and reached Rangiya on the second day. Similarly, they stayed at Barbisha, Mainaguri, and Chakkarmari in West Bengal, and they reached Bihar on the ninth day. They received a good response from the general public. The local residents provided them with hospitality and heartily welcomed their venture, they added.

The cyclist duo also said that the spells of unbearable heat or heat waves have hampered the normal life of the people. Everywhere they felt the heat waves, which have created hindrances in their journey. If they can continue their journey without any issues, then they can reach Kedarnath on October 16.

They made a humble appeal to the general public that cycling is the best way to protect our environment, which helps in reducing pollution and keeping us fit. We must avoid the unnecessary use of automobiles, which is one of the root causes of environmental pollution and ozone layer depletion.

