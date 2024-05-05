Daytime passenger trains to run on Lumding-Silchar Hill Section

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 4: Lumding DRM Premranjan Kumar stated on Saturday that in the wake of incessant rain in Dima Hasao disrupting train modifications have been made to the existing train schedule.

While some local passenger trains under Lumding Division have been temporarily suspended, long-distance services remain uninterrupted. Out of the total 21 pairs of passenger trains operating on this hill line, 17 pairs are currently in operation. However, four pairs of passenger trains, including the Silchar Special Passenger Trains and Guwahati -Duliajan Train, have been temporarily canceled.

To manage the situation effectively, nine trains have been rescheduled, while eight trains are being regulated at various stations. Stringent safety measures, including convoy transportation of trains from 5 am to 9 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm, have been implemented to ensure passenger safety.

Beyond immediate operational challenges, concerns regarding soil instability and the risk of landslides have prompted railway authorities to propose a long-term solution is being considered for the fault-prone area at the 110/7 km mark, with a projected completion timeline of one to two years, the DRM said.

This infrastructure endeavor aims to provide a lasting solution to recurrent issues, bolstering the safety and reliability of railway operations in the region.

Despite the inconveniences posed by changes in train schedules, DRM Premranjan Kumar reassured passengers of ongoing efforts to minimize delays and uphold safety standards. Additionally, plans are underway to resume freight train services, with discussions ongoing regarding the feasibility of nighttime operations in the near future.

The press conference, attended by senior officials including Senior DCM Ramesh Kumar Mahato and representatives from North East Frontier Railway, underscored the collaborative approach adopted to tackle railway challenges in the region.