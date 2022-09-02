Dead Body Recovered in Dibrugarh railway station

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 1: A dead body was recovered from a deserted room of old Dibrugarh railway station on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Paswan (35), resident of Naliapool Bombay colony.

It is reported that the person had been missing since Tuesday evening and his family members on Wednesday filed a missing complaint at Dibrugarh police station.

On Thursday morning, a GRPF team found his dead body lying in the deserted room of the railway station.

“On Tuesday evening, he went to the market to fetch some household goods and since then didn’t return home. A missing complaint was filed at Dibrugarh Police Station on Wednesday. I tried his mobile phone several times but I found it switched off. Today morning, the GRPF informed me to come to the railway station and showed me his photograph. I told them it was my brother. They told me he was found dead,” his younger brother told media persons.

He further added, “We suspect that he was murdered and then dumped in the railway station. We want proper investigation into the matter.”

Meanwhile, a section of people questioned the non-availability of CCTV cameras in the railway station premises.

“We have sent the body for post mortem. We cannot say anything right now because the case is at preliminary stage,” said a police officer.