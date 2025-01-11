Assam’s milestone: 5 Lakh mandarin oranges exported to B’desh

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: In a significant achievement for Assam’s agriculture sector, the state has successfully exported 5 lakh premium mandarin oranges to Bangladesh, Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Excise Atul Bora announced on Saturday.

The shipment, celebrated for the special flavor of these oranges, was sent via the river route from Shribhumi district in Barak Valley.

Announcing the milestone on the micro-blogging site X, Bora stated, “Assam has achieved an important milestone by exporting 5 lakh premium mandarin oranges to Bangladesh. These oranges, known for their special flavour, were carefully grown by our hardworking farmers.”

The Minister credited the achievement to the progressive agricultural policies under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and thanked the Assam Agriculture Department, APEDA, and district administration for their support in facilitating this milestone.

“This is a proud moment for Assam and a big boost to our farming community. I sincerely congratulate all the farmers who made this possible. Your efforts are bringing Assam’s produce to international markets!”, Bora added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister responded to the announcement, highlighting the state’s growing agricultural exports stating, “This is great news. We are aiming to diversify Assam’s export basket. As we continue to explore new markets for Assam’s fruits and vegetables, agri exports from the State have risen by 85% since 2019.”