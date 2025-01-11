16 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 12, 2025
type here...

Assam’s milestone: 5 Lakh mandarin oranges exported to B’desh

The shipment, celebrated for the special flavor of these oranges, was sent via the river route from Shribhumi district in Barak Valley.

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: In a significant achievement for Assam’s agriculture sector, the state has successfully exported 5 lakh premium mandarin oranges to Bangladesh, Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Excise Atul Bora announced on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The shipment, celebrated for the special flavor of these oranges, was sent via the river route from Shribhumi district in Barak Valley.

Related Posts:

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
View all stories

Announcing the milestone on the micro-blogging site X, Bora stated, “Assam has achieved an important milestone by exporting 5 lakh premium mandarin oranges to Bangladesh. These oranges, known for their special flavour, were carefully grown by our hardworking farmers.”

The Minister credited the achievement to the progressive agricultural policies under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and thanked the Assam Agriculture Department, APEDA, and district administration for their support in facilitating this milestone.

“This is a proud moment for Assam and a big boost to our farming community. I sincerely congratulate all the farmers who made this possible. Your efforts are bringing Assam’s produce to international markets!”, Bora added.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister responded to the announcement, highlighting the state’s growing agricultural exports stating, “This is great news. We are aiming to diversify Assam’s export basket. As we continue to explore new markets for Assam’s fruits and vegetables, agri exports from the State have risen by 85% since 2019.”

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1877929450572030093?t=PEwobWNljrZwWIXuJFJasw&s=08

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam reports 1st HMPV case in 10-month-old

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000