Sunday, January 12, 2025
Asian Waterbird Census: Deepor Beel records 12,245 birds

InternationalAssamGuwahati
Updated:
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: Deepor Beel, Assam’s only Ramsar site, has once again showcased its ecological importance by hosting 12,245 birds during the Asian Waterbird Census 2025, Minister of Environment and Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary announced on Saturday.

Among these were migratory birds from various parts of the world, representing a 105 species, highlighting the wetland’s rich biodiversity.

The census, conducted on January 9 by the Guwahati Wildlife Division, employed the Visual Encounter Survey methodology.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from bird experts, student volunteers, members of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and officials of the Assam Forest Department.

Announcing the results on the micro-blogging site X, Patowary shared his excitement stating, “Deepor Beel buzzes with life! The Asian Waterbird Census 2025 recorded an impressive 12,245 birds, including migratory birds of 105 species. A testament to this Ramsar site’s rich biodiversity. Awaiting many more feathered visitors!”

Deepor Beel, a critical wetland in Guwahati, plays a vital role as a wintering ground for migratory birds and as a breeding habitat for local species.

The census findings not only underline its ecological significance but also highlight the need for continued conservation efforts to protect this fragile ecosystem.

The Hills Times
