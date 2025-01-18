Death of former Air Force officer mourned

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 17: Govinda Bhushan Baruah (Mridul), former Warrent Officer in the Air Force who after retirement joined the Sivasagar Sishu Vidya Niketan as an Acharjya and took voluntary retirement as the Pradhan Acharjya in 2007 died of Liver Cancer in Sukapha Multi Specialty Hospital, Rajabari on Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

A popular cricketer of the eighties, Baruah was the executive president of Zangam Club and a life member of the Barowari Puja Samity.

On behalf of the chief of AIR staff, 10 Wing AIR Force Station, Jorhat and on behalf of the director of Sainik Welfare Board, Wing Commander SR Hazarika (Rtd) laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the deceased on Friday. He was 73 and left behing his wife Utpala, son Devanga Bhushan and a host of other relatives. His body was cremated in Thanapatty Crematorium in the presence of large number of his friends.

A host of socio-cultural organisations including Sivasagar Sports Association, Sivasagar Development Authority, Barowari Puja Samity, All Assam United Brahmin Council, Zangam, Barowari Mahila Mancha, Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan, Sivasagar Natya Mandir, Amolapatty Hindu Dharma Samaj, SAKP, Sivasagar, Sanmilita Sivasagar Bihu Sanmilan, Sanatan Dharma Namghar Samaj, Ma Kali Mandir Welfare Association, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, and Natyapith Sivasagar paid floral tributes to Baruah’ s body.