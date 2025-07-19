Debabrata Saikia urges immediate repair of Dhodor Ali Road

HT Correspondent

CHARAIDEO, July 18: Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of the Dhodor Ali road, particularly the stretch between Balighat and Naksari.

- Advertisement -

The damaged sections, including key routes connecting Nazira town, Namti Chariali, and Amguri, have become hazardous for daily commuters.

Saikia stated that the poor condition of the road is causing persistent inconvenience and poses a risk to public safety.

In a formal communication to the Secretary of the Public Works Department (National Highways), he has called for immediate and effective measures to restore the road and ensure safe transportation.

He also noted that on May 20, 2025, he had personally met with the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Nazira PWD office to seek temporary relief through local-level intervention.

- Advertisement -

However, the road has continued to remain in a severely dilapidated state.

Saikia stressed the urgent need for repair work on this crucial route to safeguard public well-being and restore smooth connectivity in the region.