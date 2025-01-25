Declining forest cover in Assam: NGT issues notice to Centre

NEW DELHI, Jan 24: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the Centre’s response regarding a decline in Assam’s forest cover by 86.66 square kilometres between 2021 and 2023.

The green body has taken suo-motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report about the decline. The report has quoted the India State of Forest Report (IFSR) of 2023.

In an order dated January 22, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, “As per the article, in Assam, the decrease in forest cover is particularly notable within the recorded forest area, which saw a reduction of 86.66 square kilometres.”

The bench also noted that according to the report, there was a degradation in the canopy density of the state’s recorded forests, to the extent of 1,699 sq. km, showing a decline in forest density and quality.

It noted that Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram also saw a decline in the forest cover by 1,084 sq. km and 987 sq. km respectively, and in Tripura, the environmental impact of rubber plantations had raised a significant concern.

“The decline in the forest cover in Assam and the broader northeastern region raises environmental concerns, including threats to biodiversity, disruption of ecological balance and implications for climate change mitigation efforts,” the bench said, taking note of the report.

The tribunal said the report indicated a violation of the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act and Environment (Protection) Act, besides raising “substantial issues” relating to compliance with environmental norms.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the principal chief conservators of forests of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram.

“Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply,” the tribunal said, posting the matter for further proceedings on January 29. (PTI)