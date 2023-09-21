Demise of social worker Ashok Mahanta

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 20: Ashok Kumar Mahanta, a senior lawyer, former student leader, and esteemed social worker, passed away this morning at 3:52 am at Times Hospital in Tezpur. He was 74 years old.

Born in Nagaon Bhutai Gaon in 1949, Ashok Kumar Mahanta later settled in Tezpur on Dalim Bora Path. He was rushed to Times Hospital on Tuesday morning due to sudden chest pain. Unfortunately, he breathed his last this morning. Ashok Mahanta was known for his brilliant personality, eloquent oratory, and debating skills. He was an alumnus of Darrang College and served as the general secretary of the Law College of Gauhati University while pursuing his master’s in law.

Throughout his life, Mahanta was actively involved in various roles and organisations. He was a former central member of the All Assam Students Union (AASU), an ex-working president of the Assam Lawyers’ Association, and an ex-president and secretary of the Tezpur Bar Association. Additionally, he served as an adviser to the Sonitpur District Committee of Asam Jatiya Parishad.

Ashok Mahanta played a significant role in the Assam Agitation and faced imprisonment for several years under the Preventive Detention Act. He was incarcerated in various jails, including Tihar Jail, for a considerable period due to his involvement in the movement. His demise has been deeply mourned by various organisations and individuals, reflecting the respect and impact he had in the community.