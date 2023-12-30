Demow looks back at 2023!

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 29: The year 2023 brought a mix of joyous and somber moments for the residents of Demow and its surrounding areas. In January, Dr Sashidhar Phukan, born in Bokota Kukurasuwa Gaon near Demow in Sivasagar district, received the prestigious ‘Assam Saurav Award’ in the healthcare and public services sector.

- Advertisement -

However, the beginning of the year also saw a tragic incident in Sitalia Naojan, where 24 vultures lost their lives after consuming the carcass of a dead cow. In March, the community mourned the loss of Loknath Gogoi, a renowned Pepa artist from Palengi near Demow.

On a positive note, in April, Demow Model Hospital secured the first rank in Swasthya Sewa Utsav during the Sivasagar district evaluation. June brought the sad news of the passing of Nirmal Debnath, a businessman and resident of Demow Dehajan Padumoni Path.

A tragic incident occurred in July in Nahat Deodubi, where a woman lost her life in a lightning strike. August witnessed a unique event as Bhagyadeep Rajgarh, a student from Deoriting Tea Estate, became deputy commissioner for a day. In the same month, Sayantana Saikia, a class 10 student from Demow Kushal Path, was selected for the State-level Kala Utsav.

In December, Dipshika Boruah from Deodubi Gaon participated in the Sakura Science Exchange Program in Japan. Unfortunately, the month also marked the tragic death of Rupali Phulkonwar, an elderly woman killed by a herd of wild elephants in Hiloibam near Demow Nitaipukhuri.

- Advertisement -

Ending the year on a positive note, farmers in Nitaipukhuri celebrated the export of 500 kilograms of lablab beans (Urohi) to London, a significant achievement for the farmers of Dihingparia FPC in Sivasagar.