DHAC celebrates 7 years of Debolal Gorlosa governance

Haflong, July 10: Jogen Mohan, Assam minister for, Revenue & Disaster, HAD and Mines & Minerals attended a programme which was organised to commemorate 7 years completion of the council under the present chief executive member, Debolal Gorlosa. The programme was organised by the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council at the District Library Auditorium.

Thousands of people gathered at the auditorium hall to witness the grand celebration that comprised of gaonburas, mauzadars, villagers, students, teachers and departmental officers.

Minister Jogan Mohan praising the achievements of CEM Debolal Gorlosa said that bright future of the people of Dima Hasao is on the way. Citing various development works undertaken by the present government in council, he said that the amount of good works is visible from all spheres such as good roads, better education facilities and many more. He said, “For Debolal Gorlosa, the development of the district and its people is of higher priority than anything for which even the state government is extending all possible help”.

Thanking the people for their support and cooperation in all the initiatives the council has taken under his governance CEM Debolal said, “I extend my gratefulness to the people of Dima Hasao for keeping their trust in me and it gives me immense energy and motivation to make our district as the best in entire Assam”.

As the part of the programme ceremonial distribution of cheques of first salary under 7th pay commission for the employees under normal sector of council was handed over to principal secretary Debanon Daulagupu. Distribution of certificates to achievers and inspector of schools, honorariums to gaonburas at 100% enhancement was also done.