Dhekiajuli Co-District inaugurated to enhance administration

TEZPUR, Oct 5: In a significant move towards administrative reform, Sonitpur District Minister Ashok Singhal inaugurated the Dhekiajuli Co-District and its temporary office building on Saturday. This initiative aims to modernize governance in the Dhekiajuli area, improving public services for residents.

During a public meeting held in the martyrs’ city, Singhal highlighted the historical context of district formations dating back to the British era, which primarily focused on revenue collection and law enforcement. He emphasized that the creation of co-districts under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is a step towards decentralizing power and enhancing the efficiency of administrative functions.

“Establishing a co-district is part of our efforts to create a more pro-public and effective administrative system,” Singhal remarked. He noted that the co-district will provide residents of greater Dhekiajuli with improved services compared to the previous subdivision structure, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the community. He described the launch as a “festive gift” during the puja season.

Singhal further spoke on various developmental activities undertaken by the state government, including employment generation for youth, the TATA semiconductor project in the region, and efforts to reduce child and maternal mortality rates. He criticized the opposition’s criticisms, asserting that they would not hinder the government’s development agenda.

District Commissioner Ankur Bharali welcomed attendees and explained the benefits of the new administrative structure. The program also included financial assistance presentations to beneficiaries from various social organizations under public welfare schemes such as Asam Darshan and PMGAY.

Key figures present included Sonitpur SP Barun Purakayastha, CEO of Sonitpur Zila Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, and newly appointed Co-District DC Dyutiva Borah, along with various district administrative officials. Singhal announced plans for a permanent office building for the co-district, set to begin construction in January 2025.