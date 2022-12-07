Dhing College organises awareness programme on early marriage, women’s health & hygiene

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 6: An awareness programme was jointly organized by the NSS Unit and the Women’s Cell of Dhing College on Tuesday at the Dhing College’s adopted village Lahkar Ghat, under Dhing LAC of Nagaon district.

The main theme of the programme was early marriage with special focus on women’s health and hygiene, education and emancipation.

A group of NSS volunteers of the college staged a street play on the same theme. The play was penned by Dr Mukut Moni Saikia, programme officer, NSS unit and was directed by Dr Snigdha Mahanta, while Kangkana Sarmah and Umme Tasnim were behind the concept of the play.

Members from the Women’s Cell – Dr P Das Bora, Dr G Goswami, Dr Luna Phukan and Dr N Baishya were present in the programme along with villagers as well as the school children of the area.

Lahkar Ghat has been selected as adopted village under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan by Dhing College.