DHS Conducts Review Meeting

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 3: The District Health Society (DHS), Sivasagar conducted a review meeting with the SDM&HOs, district nodal officers of all umbrella programs, block officials on Thursday at Sukafa Conference Hall, DC office, Sivasagar.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was chaired by deputy commissioner of Sivasagar, Aditya Vikram Yadav, IAS.

The district nodal officer of the umbrella programs, delivered the speech through PPT presentation of various activities and implementation of departmental schemes.

The presentations covered topics on ANC, deliveries, routine immunisation, OPD attendance, family planning, reporting error, HBNC, maternal death and child death, wage compensation, follow up of HRPW, RBSK, status of E-KYC updating, non-communicable diseases.

The meeting has decided that every single datum must be verified by the DNOs before uploading data on IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform).

DNO, MDR spoke on probable causes of birth asphyxia, DPM briefed on upcoming Swasthya Sewa Utsav and AE, Civil talked over civil work status.

The deputy commissioner took stock of the various health parameters with special emphasis on curtailing teen age marriage/teenage pregnancy and its subsequent effect on maternal and infant mortality.

In the meeting, Ayushi Jain, SDO (Civil), Nazira; Dr Mandira Baruah, ADC(H); Karmadev Brahma, ADC; Barnali Khatiwara, ACS; Dr Bhupendra Kr Das, joint DHS and all senior medical officers were present.