DHSK College Signs Mou With Dibru College And Dr Rohini Kanta Barua Law College

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

DIBRUGARH, Nov 18: DHSK College, a historic institution, signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Dibru College and Dr. Rohini Kanta Barua Law College in Dibrugarh. The signing ceremony took place at the Principal’s Conference hall of DHSK College.

Dr S K Saikia, principal of DHSK College, signed the MoU on behalf of DHSK College, while Dr Ranjan Changmai, principal of Dibru College, and Dr Gautami Dutta, principal of Dr Rohini Kant Barua Law College, signed on behalf of their respective institutions. The event was attended by faculty members, officials, and student representatives from all three colleges.

- Advertisement -

Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, principal of DHSK College, expressed optimism that the MoU would contribute to academic excellence and foster collaboration for social development. DHSK College has previously signed MoUs with various educational institutions, organisations, and industrial sectors at both state and national levels.