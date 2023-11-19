19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 19, 2023
type here...

DHSK College Signs Mou With Dibru College And Dr Rohini Kanta Barua Law College

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

DIBRUGARH, Nov 18: DHSK College, a historic institution, signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Dibru College and Dr. Rohini Kanta Barua Law College in Dibrugarh. The signing ceremony took place at the Principal’s Conference hall of DHSK College.

 

Dr S K Saikia, principal of DHSK College, signed the MoU on behalf of DHSK College, while Dr Ranjan Changmai, principal of Dibru College, and Dr Gautami Dutta, principal of Dr Rohini Kant Barua Law College, signed on behalf of their respective institutions. The event was attended by faculty members, officials, and student representatives from all three colleges.

 

- Advertisement -

Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, principal of DHSK College, expressed optimism that the MoU would contribute to academic excellence and foster collaboration for social development. DHSK College has previously signed MoUs with various educational institutions, organisations, and industrial sectors at both state and national levels.

Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Obituary: Birendra Newar

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms These Places In India Are Named After Numbers! Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World 10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering