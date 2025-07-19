Dhubri marks World Youth Skills Day with painting competition

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, July 18: To mark World Youth Skills Day, a vibrant painting competition was organised at R K Basu Bangla Bidyapith, Dhubri, with the aim of promoting creativity and skill development among young students.

The event drew enthusiastic participation and highlighted the importance of nurturing artistic talents in youth.

The programme was jointly organised by Mera Yuva Bharat, Dhubri — an initiative under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India — and the NGO, The Humanity.

A large number of students from various schools took part in the competition, showcasing their creative expression and imagination through art.

In the results announced at the end of the event, Sunithi Rajak of Girls School (Class 9) won the first prize, followed by Debjani Ganguly of Happy Convent School (Class 8) who secured the second prize, and Rick Dutta of SP English Medium Higher Secondary School (Class 7) who claimed the third prize.

The entries were judged by a panel of noted art educators including Monojit Das, Gautam Sharma, and Syamal Ghosh, whose presence added significant value to the event.

Special guests present on the occasion included Sonia Acharjee, In-Charge Principal of R K Basu Bangla Bidyapith, along with senior journalists Pranabasish Roy, Mehtab Uddin Ahmed, and Ashiqur Rahman.

The competition succeeded in its objective of encouraging creative skills and reinforcing the role of artistic expression in youth empowerment.

The programme concluded on a positive note, leaving a lasting impression on participants, educators, and guests alike.