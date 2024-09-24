26 C
Dibrugarh faces severe heatwave

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 23: Dibrugarh has been grappling with a severe heatwave for the last several days, and many people have fallen sick. On Monday, Dibrugarh recorded its highest-ever temperature of 39.5°C.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district administration has modified school timings to safeguard students from the extreme weather. Many people in Dibrugarh were seen using umbrellas to combat the intense heat. People were also drinking juice to cool down during the heatwave.

“Earlier, we had not witnessed such extreme climate in Dibrugarh. The weather here is usually very pleasant, but this time we are experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures rising up to 38°C. Global warming and deforestation are some of the major reasons for the change in Dibrugarh’s climate,” said Ankit Singh, a resident of Dibrugarh.

Tapash Das, another resident, said, “Due to the severe heatwave, we are facing problems, and the frequent power cuts have also doubled our troubles. The power department has failed miserably to provide electricity during peak hours. We urge the government to take immediate action to solve the problem of frequent power cuts.”

