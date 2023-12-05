17.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
type here...

Dibrugarh Municipality Board to be upgraded to Municipal Corporation

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

DIBRUGARH, Dec 4: The Dibrugarh Municipality Board (DMB) is set to be upgraded to Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), according to the chairman, Dr Saikat Patra. He announced this during a press conference in Dibrugarh, stating that a notification was received from the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs on November 20, 2023. The notification indicated that if there were any objections or suggestions, they should be addressed to the district commissioner within 15 days.

Dr Patra mentioned that the upgrade to Municipal Corporation status would bring more development to Dibrugarh. He highlighted that currently, the city depends on tax collection, but after the upgrade, central funds would directly contribute to Dibrugarh’s development.

Vice-Chairman Ujjal Phukan added that the city would experience more development after the upgrade, and the budget would increase as funds would come directly from the central government. He also mentioned a reduction of up to 40% in the recently increased urban tax, along with plans for door-to-door waste collection as a pilot project.

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, present at the press conference, welcomed the decision, expressing optimism about increased development projects for Dibrugarh after its upgrade to a Municipal Corporation. The Dibrugarh Municipal Board, established in 1873, is one of the oldest municipalities in Northeast India.

- Advertisement -

 

7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Second bridge over Buroi River inaugurated for public use

The Hills Times - 0
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter