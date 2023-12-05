Dibrugarh Municipality Board to be upgraded to Municipal Corporation

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 4: The Dibrugarh Municipality Board (DMB) is set to be upgraded to Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), according to the chairman, Dr Saikat Patra. He announced this during a press conference in Dibrugarh, stating that a notification was received from the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs on November 20, 2023. The notification indicated that if there were any objections or suggestions, they should be addressed to the district commissioner within 15 days.

Dr Patra mentioned that the upgrade to Municipal Corporation status would bring more development to Dibrugarh. He highlighted that currently, the city depends on tax collection, but after the upgrade, central funds would directly contribute to Dibrugarh’s development.

Vice-Chairman Ujjal Phukan added that the city would experience more development after the upgrade, and the budget would increase as funds would come directly from the central government. He also mentioned a reduction of up to 40% in the recently increased urban tax, along with plans for door-to-door waste collection as a pilot project.

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, present at the press conference, welcomed the decision, expressing optimism about increased development projects for Dibrugarh after its upgrade to a Municipal Corporation. The Dibrugarh Municipal Board, established in 1873, is one of the oldest municipalities in Northeast India.

