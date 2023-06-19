Differently abled family appeals CM for access to govt schemes



HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 18: The Barua family residing in Patsaku near Demow, consisting of seven members, is facing significant challenges in their daily lives. Distressingly, six members of the family are differently abled individuals. Bhairab Barua, the head of the household, and his wife are striving to fulfill their responsibilities amidst these circumstances.

Among the family members, Pankaj Barua and Bijajlakhi Barua are pursuing their studies in the first year of HS at Sepon College. Meanwhile, Mrinmoy Barua, Aditya Barua, and Abhinab Barua are students at Moran Blind School. Agriculture serves as the sole source of income for the family. Despite receiving a few government schemes, the rising cost of living has made it increasingly difficult for this seven-member family to sustain themselves.

While the state government has initiated several schemes for those living below the poverty line, this particular family has only been able to access one or two of these schemes. Their inability to access additional government schemes has exacerbated their difficulties. Although other poor beneficiaries have received houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through the Panchayat, the Barua family is still awaiting their turn.

Bhairab Barua, a resident of Patsaku Khaloighugura, has made a heartfelt appeal to the chief minister, urging the government to provide them with the necessary government schemes.