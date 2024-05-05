26.3 C
Dima Hasao On Alert For 10-Days Due To Heavy Rain Forecast

Assam
Updated:
HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 4: As the Indian Meteorological Department, Regional Meteorological Center, Guwahati, have issued warnings of heavy rainfall anticipated in Dima Hasao district from May 5th to May 15th, 2024, the District Commissioner (DC) and Chairman of DDMA, Simanta Kr Das, on Saturday an alert asking people not to venture out except for emergencies.

As per the alert, movement of heavy commercial vehicles along the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH-27 will be stopped from 8 pm on Saturday, with the traffic being diverted through alternative routes.

“In response to the forecast, a comprehensive advisory and order have been issued, urging citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel during the rainy period unless under emergency or medical circumstances. Emphasising vigilance, citizens are advised to stay prepared for any potential emergencies due to adverse weather conditions,” said an official order.

For assistance, the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) can be reached at 03673-236324, 03673-1077 (Toll-Free), and via email at deochaflong@gmail.com.

The administration has recommended alternative routes through Meghalaya for heavy commercial vehicles destined for Barak Valley and beyond.

These measures have been instituted to prioritise commuter safety and mitigate risks associated with severe weather conditions and ongoing repair activities.

“Non-compliance with the orders will be addressed in accordance with the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Section 51(b),” the order concluded.

