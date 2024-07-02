Diphu and Sivasagar host awareness sessions on updated laws

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 1: The Diphu Police Station organised an awareness programme on the new criminal laws of the country, aimed at replacing colonial-era laws, at the Circuit House on Monday.

Stakeholders such as the Karbi Students Association (KSA), members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), school children, senior citizens, and doctors participated in the awareness programme. Speakers included District & Sessions Judge of Diphu Judicial Court, Roshan Lal; Additional Sessions Judge, Gitali Rabha; and public prosecutor, Dilip Kumar Dekka. They explained the implications of the new criminal laws, which bring significant changes to India’s criminal justice system, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyan (BSA).

Following the awareness programme, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS, SP of Karbi Anglong, briefed the media. He highlighted that the awareness programme aimed to inform the public about the enforcement of the new criminal laws from July 1. These laws introduce various changes, new sections, and procedures designed to meet the needs of the country’s citizens. Saikia emphasised that the new laws are citizen-centric and will benefit all sections of society, including children and women.

The SP also mentioned new facilities under the law, such as the provision of zero FIR, online registration of police complaints, and issuance of summonses through electronic modes such as SMS.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: On Monday, an awareness meeting was held at Sivasagar PS regarding three new criminal laws that have come into effect nationwide. SP Sivasagar, Subhrajyoti Bora, emphasised that these laws aim to enhance accountability and improve public accessibility within the police administration.

The new laws allow police officers to record information received via electronic modes such as e-mails and WhatsApp. However, the complainant must physically visit the PS to sign the FIR. It is now mandatory to video record the seizure procedure, and medical officers must submit medical reports within 7 days for POCSO cases to prevent easy bail for the accused. In gang rape cases involving minors, the death sentence may be applicable.

Bora highlighted that investigating officers are now required to update complainants about case progress within 90 days. Additionally, any PS must register a case from a person, even if the incident occurred elsewhere. The new laws are gender-neutral and are expected to significantly reduce litigation time and alleviate the burden on Indian courts.

Dr Saumerjyoti Mahanta, principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, remarked that these laws are a step towards overcoming colonial legacies, ensuring people’s rights to live peacefully in their own country while safeguarding the rights of the accused. Senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur praised the government’s efforts to reduce the financial and temporal burdens associated with over 5 crore pending cases in Indian courts.

Police officer Sikharani Senapaty discussed changes in provisions concerning women-centric cases, particularly sexual harassment and POCSO offenses. Social worker Madhurjya Borgohain chaired the meeting, attended by OC Sivasagar PS Kujajit Sharma, principal of Government HS School, Manju Chetia, and over a hundred citizens, students, and organisational representatives.