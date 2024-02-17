Diphu Comes To Standstill After Assault On KSA Members

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 16: The town of Diphu was enveloped in silence on Friday in response to the attack on the members of the Karbi Students Association (KSA), led by Jemson Timung during a protest on February 15 at Kheroni Chariali in West Karbi Anglong.

In the wake of the attack, transport services were disrupted as buses, private vehicles, and auto-rickshaws were not allowed ply on road.

The anguished protesters brought normal life to a halt in several parts of the district. However, exemptions were made for auto-rickshaws and private vehicles transporting school students and individuals on exam duty.

The streets of Diphu wore a deserted look, with shuttered shops and businesses.

In various areas such as Rongnihang Chariali and the main market in Diphu, groups of incensed protesters demanded shopkeepers to close their shutters and urged vehicles to refrain from moving.

However, both the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and KSA denied any involvement in calling for a bandh.

It is worth mentioning that on February 15, the KSA–Jemson Timung and the ASDC Youth Front organised a protest opposing the Rachnatmak Nonia Sangyukta Sangh’s (RNSS) demand to legalise settlement in Village Grazing Reserve or Professional Grazing Reserve (VGR/PGR) land in West Karbi Anglong. Upon returning to Diphu after their protest dharna, KSA members fell victim to a violent mob at Kheroni Chariali and a total of 15 members were attacked.

Out of 15, five sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

Commenting on the same, Longbirsing Tisso, president of the Bokajan District Committee, recounted the terrifying ordeal, describing how their cars were attacked with bamboo and they were mercilessly beaten by the mob.

“After we held a protest dharna at the ARO office, Dongkamukam, and were returning to Diphu, we were attacked by a large mob at Kheroni Chariali. They hit our cars and attacked us with bamboo. Out of fear, everyone ran for their lives. Four were severely beaten up, including Sarkiri Engti, president, and Jirsong Teron, secretary of the Balipathar KSA Branch, as well as Bikash Engti and Longri Engti,” Tisso added.

Notably, the protest by KSA was held against the RNSS which had submitted a memorandum during the recent visit of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, advocating for the inclusion of the Bhojpuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India and for the protection of land rights for settlers on VGR/PGR land in West Karbi Anglong.

Speaking on the incident, Jotson Bey, the former chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), demanded to arrest all the culprits.

“The KSA and ASDC Youth Front had a peaceful demonstration, but while returning to Diphu, they were attacked by a mob. Our first demand is that all the attackers should be arrested and sent to jail. Secondly, as it is Reserve Land, whoever settles there are encroachers and they should be immediately evicted,” Bey added.

On the other hand, Mirjeng Kro, president of KSA–Inglongpho, condemned the violence and called for the swift arrest of the attackers, echoing the demand for peace and normalcy.

Meanwhile, the Karbi Anglong Bhojpuri Samaj denounced the attack and urged for the arrest of all involved parties.

In response to the escalating situation, MLA Dorsing Ronghang and executive members (EMs) of KAAC arrived at Kheroni Chariali for talks with the protesters.

The KSA continued its indefinite sit-in demonstration, demanding justice for the attacked activists and the eviction of encroachers from PGR/VGR land.