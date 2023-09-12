Diphu MLA Bidyasing Engleng Questions On Implementation Of Mos Clauses

(HT Bureau)

Diphu, Sept. 11: On the first day of the Autumn session of Assam State Legislative Assembly, Diphu MLA, Bidyasing Engleng has raised questions regarding implementation of various clauses of memorandum of settlement (MoS) ,2021 that was signed between the six armed organizations with the central and state government on September 4, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Engleng has raised the question regarding implementation of clause 2.3 of the MoS 21 for 34 seats reservation and 10 seats open for all in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

He said, “Clause.2.3 of MoS-21 state that the government of India and state government will take necessary step to reserve 34 seats for ST and 10 seats for other open category for all community out of 44 elected seats in KAAC. When will this be actually implemented?”

“Secondly, Clause 3.4 of the peace agreement mentions Karbi language to be an associate language in Assamm, which should be include in 8th Schedule of the Indian constitution. I want to know whether the state government will take initiative with consultation with KAAC ,” he said.

Replying to Engleng, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “When Karbi peace agreement was made it was mentioned that the present 26 seats of elected members of KAAC will be increased to 34. There are some reserved seats and other seats open for all categories. However, to implement it we need a constitutional amendment in the Parliament. The central government has incorporated it in the 125th constitutional amendment bill, 2019. We will take up the matter soon with the centre.”

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister also said regarding Karbi, the agreement has mentioned that the state government will set-up a committee to decide on the demand for notifying the language as an associate language in the state. The Committee will also recommend measures to further popularize Karbi at the national level in consultation with the Karbi Literary Society and other Karbi organizations.

The CM said, “In India for a language to be included in 8th Schedule, any recognized script should be adopted. It can be a Davnagiri script, Sankrit, Hindi, Bengali or Gujarati. Roman script is not an Indian script. If it is going to use Roman script then it will not be included in 8th Schedule.”

He said, “On various occasions I have asked the Karbi literary body to choose a script. Unless it does so the language cannot be developed. They should opt for any of the recognized Indian script. I appeal to have a consensus among the Karbi society on this matter.”

He also said that the CEM of KAAC has informed the Chief Minister that discussion has been ongoing on with the literary body to bring a consensus. Once the recognized Indian script is adopted the state government will make Karbi an associate language in Assam and also recommend to the Centre for its inclusion in 8th schedule.

- Advertisement -

Regarding clause 3.4 of the MoS, the CM said that the government of India will examine the demand for notifying Karbi people living outside the KAAC area for granting ST status and setting up of Karbi Welfare Council in such areas.

The CM replied that the Welfare Council for Karbis living outside the KAAC area is already there. Should the existing Welfare Council in Amri Karbis be dissolved to have a new Welfare Council ? This will be done according to suggestions from Karbis. They have to give the structure of forming the council within a month.

“The Bodos in Karbi Anglong are also demanding ST (H) status and Karbis living in plain areas are also demanding ST status. However, they are demanding that Bodos living in the Karbi Anglong should not be granted ST (H) status. Discussion is on with the Centre to find a solution,” said Sarma.