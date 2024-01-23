Diphu radiates unity and joy in grand celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 22: The vibrant streets of Diphu came alive with a festive spirit as saffron flags adorned with the image of Lord Ram graced the iron railings of dividers and shops, marking the joyous celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya on Monday.

In a heartening display of unity, people from diverse backgrounds, irrespective of caste, language, and community within the Hindu faith, joined in the jubilation of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha.

On the occasion, Diphu’s market witnessed a Diwali-esque transformation, with shops bedecked in plantains and balloons. Saffron flags, featuring the revered image of Lord Ram, fluttered proudly atop roofs, buildings, and houses, adorning two-wheelers and vehicles traversing Diphu town.

The morning unfolded with chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) participating in a spirited procession originating from Marwari Vivah Bhawan. The lively parade meandered through Diphu market, Shiv Mandir, Shivbari road, and returned to Marwari Vivah Bhawan.

Enthusiastic participants on motorcycles, cars, and three-wheelers resonated with chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram.’

CEM Ronghang also took to social media site and said, “Today, January 22, 2024, marks the historic inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, concluding a 500-year-long journey for countless devotees. May the spirit of Ayodhya continue to illuminate the path towards a brighter future for all.”

The event was organised by Marwari Samaj, Diphu, with over 2000 participants, transcending age, gender, and cultural boundaries, as highlighted by organiser Ramjilal Moond. Leading up to Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, a cultural extravaganza unfolded with readings of Hanuman path, Ramayan path, Sundrakanth, and deep prajalan over four days.

In adherence to government directives, educational institutions, schools, and colleges remained closed on this auspicious day. Meat and fish sellers shuttered their shops from early morning until 4 pm. The evening brought a serene glow to temples, private houses, and shop fronts, adorned with the soft flicker of earthen lamps.

Diphu resonated with unity, celebration, and spiritual fervor as the community came together to honor the momentous occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha.