Diphu Villagers Rally To Repair Hazardous Roads

DIPHU, May 16: In a display of community solidarity and resilience, residents of Rongtharve, Rongbarim, Rongchingdon, and Rongchingri, situated under Ward No. 14 of Diphu town, came together on Wednesday to address a pressing issue plaguing their locality.

The focus of their attention was the stretch of road near Rongbarim Tiniali, which had been left riddled with large potholes, posing a hazard to commuters and pedestrians alike. This road, serving as a crucial link to Jawaharlal Navodya Vidyalaya (JNV) and Taralangso, had long been neglected, prompting the villagers to take matters into their own hands.

Despite being a connecting road of considerable importance, the condition of the thoroughfare had deteriorated to such an extent that it had become treacherous, particularly during inclement weather. The worn-out surface, compounded by rainwater runoff, had rendered the road dangerously slippery, posing a significant risk to motorists, especially two and three-wheelers.

Faced with the imminent dangers and the lack of action from the concerned authorities, more than 20 villagers, accompanied by their respective headmen, rallied together to initiate repair works. Armed with sand gravel, they diligently filled the gaping potholes in a bid to alleviate the immediate dangers posed by the dilapidated road conditions.

Kiri Teron, the village headman of Rongchingri, voiced the collective sentiment, expressing frustration at the apathy shown by the authorities towards the plight of the villagers.

“It has become urgent to repair the road. The concerned department has taken no notice of it. For our own convenience, we are doing it. This is a temporary measure though,” Teron remarked.

The efforts received widespread support from various quarters, including auto-rickshaw drivers and owners of private vehicles, who recognized the critical need for immediate action to ensure safe passage along the road. Redeem Taro, an auto-rickshaw driver actively involved in the repair efforts, highlighted the challenges faced by commuters due to the neglected road conditions.

Despite the temporary nature of the repairs, the collective endeavor serves as a poignant reminder of the power of community action and solidarity in tackling pressing issues affecting the locality.

With the repair efforts underway, the hope remains that the concerned authorities will heed the villagers’ calls for lasting solutions to address the longstanding issues plaguing the region’s roads. Until then, the residents of Rongtharve, Rongbarim, Rongchingdon, and Rongchingri forge ahead, united in their resolve to safeguard the well-being of their community.