Diphu Yoga camps

DIPHU: In an effort to promote the benefits of Yoga, two students pursuing postgraduate degree in yoga- Dibya Jyoti Deka and Swaroop Jyoti Deka of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev Vishwavidyalaya, Guwahati conducted three yoga camps in different locations in Diphu on Saturday.

The superintendent of police, Sanjeev Kumar Saikia arranged the yoga camps in Diphu Police Reserve camp, Birla and Chandrasing Terong High School, Dharamnala for police officers, residents, teachers, and students respectively.

- Advertisement -

The participants expressed their appreciation to the SP for organising the camp. One of the school teachers attending the camp said, “Yoga should be a part of a student’s daily routine”. Daily yoga could prevent addiction to alcohol, drugs, and consumption of other harmful substances, they said.

The SP lauded the experience and expertise of Dibya Jyoti and Swaroop Jyoti and thanked Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev Vishwavidyalaya for introducing its postgraduate students to yoga.