District commissioner calls for communal harmony

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 27: District Commissioner, Nirola Phangchopi convened a meeting at Manja police station, Karbi Anglong to thwart any flare up in communal harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, superintendent of police, Sanjib Kr Saikia, addressed the gathering by urging them to remain vigilant and maintain communal harmony.

Saikia said, “We are here today to inform you about the current situation unfolding across various Assam concerning communal and religious tensions.”

“I urge everyone to remain alert and to contribute to keeping the peace and harmony that has been a hallmark of Karbi Anglong,” he continued.

Highlighting the comparative peace in Karbi Anglong district, Saikia reassured the community of the district’s reputation as a peaceful area. He called upon the public to actively participate in maintaining peace.

DC Nirola Phangchopi reinforced the superintendent’s message, by calling on the community to uphold peace and mutual respect, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“Every member of this community, irrespective of their background, should respect one another. In case of any issue or incidents, it is crucial to promptly inform the police or contact the district administration,” she added.

Superintendent of police, Sanjib Kr Saikia, stakeholders including the Karbi Student Union, Manja Town Committee, Manja Bazar Committee, local businessmen, and vendors were present at the meeting.

