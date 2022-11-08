District convergence meeting held on dengue & other vector borne diseases

Two positive cases detected in Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 7: A convergence meeting was held at the joint director office, Haflong on Monday as there is a rapid increase in dengue positive cases in the neighboring district of Karbi Anglong. The meeting was organised by the office of the Dima Hasao National Centre Vector Borne Disease.

Health secretary, NCHAC, Rebecca Changsan, ACS attended the meeting along with the joint director health, Dr Leena Hakmaosa, senior doctors, all doctors, health officials from Haflong Civil Hospital and around the district and representatives from the other line departments participated during the meeting.

The meeting was called in the presence of experts from the state, Dr Dipankar Chetia, SNO JE/AES, NCVBDC and Dr Ambit Baruah, IEC/ BCC consultant, to chalk out an effective strategy to prevent the spread of the disease.

As informed by Dr Hakmaosa, two dengue positive cases have been detected in Haflong town from CCF colony and PWD colony. Health secretary Rebecca Changsan emphasised on the need for community participation in the effective control of the disease and requested the line departments to fully cooperate with the medical team to inform people about the measures to be taken to prevent the disease.

Responding to the request by the joint director health, she said that necessary information will be given to the council members also so that they may take necessary steps in-order to educate the people about the preventive measures at their respective constituencies.

During his speech, Dr Chetia spoke about the importance to intensely look into source reduction, fogging, miking activities for awareness and also larva survey so as to prevent the disease. Advising the members and all the health workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers to closely monitor and spread the community awareness, destruction of the sources of the disease and the breeding spots is the most important step for prevention, said the doctor.

Dr Hakmaosa said that fogging and miking for awareness is going on currently around the district. She further informed that their department will distribute pamphlets on ‘dos and don’ts’ among residents to make them aware of dengue.