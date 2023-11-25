District Court grants bail to four accused in 2019 human sacrifice case

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: The Additional District and Sessions Judge granted bail to four individuals accused in the murder case related to the shocking incident at Guwahati’s Joy Durga temple during the Ambubachi Mela in 2019. The accused, identified as Pradeep Pathak (52), Mata Prasad Pandey (50), Suresh Paswan (56), and Bhaiyaram Maoriya (60), were released on bail on Thursday.

The arrests were made in connection with a human sacrifice incident on June 19, 2019, at the Joy Durga Mandir in Nilachal Hills during the annual Ambubachi Mela. A total of nine individuals were arrested by the city police in April 2023 in connection with the gruesome discovery of a beheaded body at the temple.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah provided details about the incident, stating that the beheaded body of an unidentified woman was found in the staircase of Joy Durga Mandir on June 19, 2019. A suo-moto case was registered, and a detailed investigation was launched. The victim was later identified as Santi Shaw (64) from Tatipara in West Bengal’s Hooghly.

The court granted bail to Pradeep Pathak, Mata Prasad Pandey, Suresh Paswan, and Bhaiyaram Maoriya out of the nine accused. The investigation and legal proceedings continue in this shocking murder case.