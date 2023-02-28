Historical Novelist Trailokya Bhattacharyya Remembered On His 10th Death Anniv In Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 27: To mark the 10th death anniversary of Trailokya Bhattacharyya, the acclaimed author of noted literary creations including Sanchipator Puthi, Uttarakanda, Saraighat, Buddhadevar Mrityu, Rajarshi, Agnigarat Agnisnan, etc., a special tribute paying programme was organised here by Tezpur Sahitya Sabha on Sunday at Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Bhawan.



- Advertisement -

Dr Satish Chandra Bhattacharyya, retired professor and noted litterateur, speaking on the meeting held for the occasion said that uncompromising personality and tremendous love for the Assamese nation was the most important aspect of the personality of Trailokya Bhattacharya.

“The novels and the literary pieces authored by him are the precious creations in the Assamese literary world and would remain as masterpieces for the readers. He was the first novelist to write an Assamese historical novel based on the background of the pre-Ahom era,” Dr. Bhattacharyya added.

Jyotirekha Keot, assistant professor of Samaguri College and a researcher on the short stories penned by Trailokya Bhattacharyya, said in the meeting, which was presided over by Ramesh Chandra Kalita, president, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, “Stories created by Trailokya Bhattacharrya lead us to a new world of creativity.”



During the programme, two books entitled — ‘Bibhinna Naksa’ by Dr Ranamukut Keot and ‘Moupiyar Sangsar aru Anyanya Rachana’ by Dr Anjumoni Chetia were launched respectively by Dr Bhupen Saikia, president, Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha and poet Raju Barua.

While launching the book, Dr Bhupen Saikia, said, “Human beings have an integral relationship with nature and there is a long tradition of creating nature literature in Assamese literary history.”

Raju Barua, in her speech, said that in ‘Bibhinna Naksa’, Dr Rana Mukut Keot reflects the various designs or issues of our society without any hesitation.



- Advertisement -

The programme was moderated by Pankaj Barua, former secretary of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha and was started with a Borgeet performance presented by Tribeni Bhattacharyya, daughter- in-law of Trailokya Bhattacharyya. Nabin Chandra Lahkar, vice president of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha delivered the welcome address while Pallab Bhattacharyya, son of Trailokya Bhattacharyya lit the lamp in front of the portrait of Trailokya Bhattacharyya at the very outset of the tribute paying programme.