Don’t say surrendered, say “Returned back home”: Assam DGP GP Singh on surrendered ULFA-I cadres

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 29: Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on November 29 attended a surrender ceremony held at the Assam Police headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati, where 4 ULFA-I cadres officially surrendered before Assam Police and laid down their arms.

Welcoming the surrendered cadres to the mainstream, the Assam DGP mentioned that the inclusion of the surrendered cadres into the mainstream do not reflect the contemporary thought process that’s inclusive in approach.

Speaking to one of the cadres who while speaking to GP Singh, “I have surrendered” the DGP reacted and mentioned, “dont use the word surrendered, just say you have returned back home.”

For the unversed, a total of 4 ULFA-I cadres surrendered before Assam Police in a ceremony held in Guwahati.

 

