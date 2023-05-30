Dozens of ethnic youth & students’ organisations stage protest at Nagaon



HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 29: Over a dozen of local as well as ethnic youth and students’ organisations including Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, Tribal Sanstha, Karbi Students’ Union, Koch Rajbongshi Students Union, Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Lasit Sena, Tiwa Students’ Organisation, etc., staged a sit in protest against mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha in front of the office of Nagaon deputy commissioner for over three hours here on Monday.

During the protest, the agitators demanded a complete imperial probe into the suspicious death of the deceased SI of Assam police and shouted various slogans against the ongoing nexus of police officials with the gang of anti-social activities like smuggling of drugs, fake Indian currency notes, betel nut, cattle, coal mine, etc.

The organisations also sought a judicial probe into the ongoing nexus between police and gangs of criminals. Besides, the leaderships of those ethnic youth and students’ organisations also urged the government to arrest immediately all accused officials of state police administration who were allegedly mentioned in the FIR lodged by the bereaved mother of the SI Junmoni Rabha for free and fair investigation of the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Expressing doubt over the ongoing investigation of the case, the participants asserted that the police apparently lost its credibility among the common people and hence, all the organisations asked to arrest all individuals who were behind the death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Following the demonstration, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the state Home minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking adequate punishment to those who were behind the death of SI Junmoni Rabha, a press note signed by the president and secretary of district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad – Pragjyotish Bonia and Debashish Das respectively added here.

It’s pertinent to mention here that the demonstration was initiated under leadership of the district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad on Monday.

