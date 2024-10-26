Dr Bibhab Talukdar honoured with IUCN’s Harry Messel Award

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: A passionate conservation scientist of global repute from Assam, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, has been conferred ‘The Harry Messel Award’ for Conservation Leadership by the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The award was presented to him on Friday at the 5th IUCN SSC Leaders’ Meeting, which is underway in Abu Dhabi. About 300 conservation experts have come together at the IUCN SSC meeting to tackle the intertwined crises of biodiversity and climate change.

The award has been presented for Dr Talukdar’s contribution to species conservation on the ground and through leadership as part of the work of the Species Survival Commission. He has been associated with IUCN SSC since 1991 and became the chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008.

He has taken timely initiatives to facilitate three Asian Rhino States meetings, including the first one in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Forestry, Indonesia, aiming to strengthen conservation efforts for three species of Asian Rhinos in Asian rhino range states.

The 2nd Asian Rhino Range States meeting was successfully organised in New Delhi, India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, government of India. The 3rd Asian Rhino Range States meeting was successfully organised in Chitwan National Park, Nepal, with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, government of Nepal, resulting in a joint declaration by Asian Range States to secure the future of three species of Asian Rhinos.

Dr Talukdar is the founder, secretary general, and CEO of Northeast India’s premier research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, with its headquarters here.

Dr Talukdar was, in fact, the prime mover behind the establishment of Aaranyak way back in 1989 with a group of college-going conservation enthusiasts. Since then, under his dynamic leadership, it has been an eventful journey for the organisation. From a neighbourhood nature club in 1989, Aaranyak today has become one of the top-tier biodiversity conservation organisations in the country and has become a career hub for numerous young researchers, conservation biologists, environment educators, etc., who are now working all over the region in various conservation projects implemented by Aaranyak in collaboration with multiple partners, including state forest departments. The organisation now employs around 200 people in its various divisions.

In appreciation of his sustained contribution towards rhino conservation, the IUCN appointed him as the chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008, a rare feat among Assamese conservationists. He has also been invited by Indonesian conservation agencies to assist in the conservation and management of critically endangered Javan and Sumatran Rhinos.

He was also a member of the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife, government of India, from July 2007 until May 2010, and a member of the Project Elephant Steering Committee, government of India, during 2010-12 and the Committee for the formulation of the National Wildlife Action Plan for 2017-2031. He has assisted the Assam government in executing the Indian Rhino Vision 2020, which has successfully translocated 22 wild rhinos with the IRV 2020 team from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park during 2008-2022.

Dr Talukdar has published over 70 scientific papers, including co-authoring two papers published in ‘Science’. He has coordinated over 60 projects in the past 25 years. He was involved in the Millennium Ecosystem Assessment in the Eastern Himalaya between 2002-04.