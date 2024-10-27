23 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Dr Chandra Prakash Thakur received ‘Vagbhata’ award by AIIMS

Hojai cardiologist honoured with academic excellence and dedication to service

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent 

HOJAI, Oct 26: Dr Chandra Prakash Thakur has been awarded with the Vagbhata Award by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur (AIIMS).

He was awarded on Friday by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur at Raipur.

President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu conferred this honor to him at the second convocation ceremony of the institute. He was extended this award for passing in first class in every department in his Doctor of Medicine, 2020.

 It is worth noting that Dr Thakur is the son of retired teacher Manikant-Neelam Thakur, resident of Ramakrishna Mission Road, Hojai. He has completed his schooling from Gandhi Vidyapith High School in Hojai.

After that, he completed his higher secondary from Cotton College, Guwahati and MBBS from Guwahati Medical College.  After that he served as a doctor in rural areas. After, serving in rural areas, he completed his MD from Silchar Medical College and recently he has received the degree of Doctor of Medicine from AIIMS, Raipur.

At the convocation ceremony on friday, he was awarded the Gold Medal and Vagbhata Award. Presently, he is serving as a cardiologist at GNRC North, Guwahati.

Talking to our Correspondent, Dr Chandra Prakash Thakur expressed his happiness. He credited his success to almighty, his parents and teachers and to all the well wishers. He said his motto is to serve the society. Meanwhile, all the teachers of Gandhi Vidyapith High School, Hojai and alumni of GVPHS have congratulated him on his marvelous achievement.

