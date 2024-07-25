27 C
Dr Lila Gogoi remembered on 30th death anniv in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 24: On Tuesday, Rangpur Prachin Kirty Sinha Sangrakhyan Samity (RPKSSS) observed the 30th death anniversary of Dr Lila Gogoi at the Sivasagar Press Club. Recalling their close association with the former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha and a versatile writer, Dr Lila Gogoi, Bhadrawati Gogoi, retired professor of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, and senior journalist Manirul Islam Bora said that Dr Lila Gogoi was an inspiration for all, having achieved great heights in his literary and educational career from a humble origin in Cherekapar Hatimuria Gaon.

Writer-poet Samsul Barik, Prof Pabin Sarmah, assistant professor of Sibsagar Girls College, Dr Bipul Gogoi, former professor of Demow College, Naren Baruah, secretary of RPKSSS, Bitupal Gogoi, assistant professor of Gargaon College, Dr Lila Gogoi’s cousin Jharna Gogoi, Priyanka Gogoi, a student, and Hemanta Changmai, chief adviser of Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, spoke on different aspects of Dr Lila Gogoi’s historical writings, children’s literature, novels, and research works.

Earlier, Umesh Gogoi, president of RPKSSS, lit the ceremonial lamp, Phulbar Dihingia, vice president of RPKSSS, delivered the welcome address, and joint secretary Dr Zakirul Alam spoke on the objectives of the meeting. Dr Alam said a commemorative volume on Dr Lila Gogoi will be published. Rajlakhi Dihingia recited a poem.

