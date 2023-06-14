27 C
Dr Mayur Hazarika felicitated for remarkable achievement in UPSC examination

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 13: In a prestigious ceremony held at Morigaon College, Dr Mayur Hazarika, who secured the 5th rank in his first attempt in this year’s UPSC examination, was felicitated by the Morigaon district administration. The event took place at the auditorium hall of Morigaon College and was attended by a large number of people.

Dr Mayur Hazarika was felicitated by several esteemed organisations, including Morigaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, Morigaon Zila Gramya Puthi Bharal Santha, AASU (All Assam Students’ Union), and the students’ body of Morigaon College. The felicitation was carried out by Morigaon deputy commissioner Devashis Sarma in the presence of the college principal, distinguished guests, students, and teachers.

During the event, there was an interactive session where students had the opportunity to engage with Dr Mayur Hazarika and discuss various subjects. His remarkable achievement of securing the fifth position in the highly competitive UPSC examination has earned him a place in history.

